Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $27,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1,873.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 49,784 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AIT opened at $101.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $109.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

