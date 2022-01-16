Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 23,413 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Eagle Materials worth $28,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $158.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.78.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

