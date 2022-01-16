Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.28 Million Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Resideo Technologies worth $28,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,166,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,569,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,097,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,265,000 after acquiring an additional 581,085 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,706,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,768,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,046,000 after purchasing an additional 432,498 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:REZI opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

