Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $27,000 in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 449.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $191.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.