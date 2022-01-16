Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $27,000 in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 129.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $102.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.27. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $99.98 and a twelve month high of $191.13.

