VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $28.66 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

