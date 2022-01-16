Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,537 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 4,567,552 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,195,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after buying an additional 137,915 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,333,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 137,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth $10,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

ASX opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

