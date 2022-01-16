NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Holdings Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 530,696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 27.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,143,000 after purchasing an additional 341,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 29.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after purchasing an additional 208,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,781,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 119,829 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.43.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

