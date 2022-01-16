Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICL opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.0837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

