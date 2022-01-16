First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SONY opened at $124.79 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.48 and a 200-day moving average of $112.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $152.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SONY. Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

