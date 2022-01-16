1,136 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Q2 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 767,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,526,000 after buying an additional 91,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $4,910,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,002 shares of company stock worth $10,080,566 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE QTWO opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.54 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.55.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. Piper Sandler lowered Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

