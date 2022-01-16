Barclays Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $185.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target cut by Barclays from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.10.

SWKS stock opened at $155.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,767,048 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

