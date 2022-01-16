$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Constellium stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.29. Constellium has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Constellium by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

