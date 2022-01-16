First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.29.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $452.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $435.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

