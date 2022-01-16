Swiss National Bank Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Kemper worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth about $739,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4,244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kemper news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE KMPR opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 106.90%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

