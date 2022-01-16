Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,288 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNM opened at $20.74 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

