Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on RSI. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.91.

RSI stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 190.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.