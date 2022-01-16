Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.97. Resonant has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 157.03% and a negative net margin of 1,508.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Resonant will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $75,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,134 shares of company stock worth $173,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Resonant in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Resonant in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

