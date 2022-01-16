Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Heliogen stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Heliogen has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $16.35.

Heliogen Company Profile

Heliogen Inc is a renewable energy technology company. It provides AI-enabled concentrated solar power. Heliogen Inc, formerly known as Athena Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

