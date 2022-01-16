Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.08

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 3477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUCOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

