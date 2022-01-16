$391.89 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to report sales of $391.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $375.61 million to $404.00 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $383.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $76.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

