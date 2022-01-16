BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Barclays

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $67.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIGC. raised BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BIGC opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $682,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 17.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

