Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading Down 5.8%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY)’s share price fell 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.32 and last traded at C$7.50. 136,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 56,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.96.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Payfare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$347.20 million and a PE ratio of -13.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.68.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

