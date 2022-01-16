Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.97. 201,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 228,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.90. The company has a market cap of C$147.00 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile (CVE:BRC)

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 97 patented and 17 unpatented claims covering an area of 4.5 square kilometers located in the Silver State of Nevada.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.