Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Shares Down 1.1%

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) shares dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.69 and last traded at $49.69. Approximately 693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

FURCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Faurecia S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

