Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Trading Down 0.9%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.99 and last traded at $31.08. Approximately 3,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIFZF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

