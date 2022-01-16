FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERAU) Trading Down 0.2%

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 4,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 32,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HERAU. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,018,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.4% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 955,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 255,089 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,992,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 65.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 368,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,319 shares in the last quarter.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.