Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

