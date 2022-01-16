RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) PT Lowered to $14.00

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RADA. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.57.

RADA opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $462.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.96.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

