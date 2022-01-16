Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target to $14.00

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

RADA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $462.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 231.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 582,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 406,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth $2,827,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 9.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,980 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

