Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target to $14.00

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
RADA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.
Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $462.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.80.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 231.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 582,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 406,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth $2,827,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 9.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,980 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
