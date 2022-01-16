Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) Director Scott White Sells 46,438 Shares

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) Director Scott White sold 46,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$107,431.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 366,155 shares in the company, valued at C$847,074.69.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.51. Invesque Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IVQ.U shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Invesque from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Invesque from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

