Comparing NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NextSource Materials and Alamos Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alamos Gold 0 2 2 0 2.50

Alamos Gold has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 99.53%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47% Alamos Gold -2.28% 6.57% 5.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and Alamos Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million ($0.63) -5.51 Alamos Gold $748.10 million 3.72 $144.20 million ($0.06) -118.31

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. Alamos Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextSource Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

