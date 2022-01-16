Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Update

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of LRENY opened at $4.45 on Friday. Lojas Renner has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment refers to the trade of garment items for women, men and children fashion; perfumery, cosmetics, toiletry products, correlated, watches, as well as the home and decoration.

