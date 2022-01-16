Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Update

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of LRENY opened at $4.45 on Friday. Lojas Renner has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.
Lojas Renner Company Profile
