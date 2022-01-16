Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Up 76.6% in December

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Terumo stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Terumo has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

