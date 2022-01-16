First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,119 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 238.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,986 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $2,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 4.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RPD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,316 shares of company stock worth $11,400,482. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $96.45 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.21.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.