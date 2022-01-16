AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) by 638.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 120.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DWMC opened at $36.50 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.96 and a one year high of $42.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.159 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

