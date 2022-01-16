AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) by 638.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 120.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:DWMC opened at $36.50 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.96 and a one year high of $42.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87.
