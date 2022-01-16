Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,448 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.77% of Genesco worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,284 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 99,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCO opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $911.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.11. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

GCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

