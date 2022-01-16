Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyra Biosciences Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.23. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). On average, analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $2,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $3,646,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $8,245,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $10,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

