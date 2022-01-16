Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 254.1% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FTMDF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Fortune Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill in the Northwest Territories. It also owns the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit and other exploration projects in the Northwest Territories and maintains the right to repurchase the Arctos anthracite coal deposits in northwest British Columbia.

