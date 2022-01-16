The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 717.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 227,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

SWZ stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

