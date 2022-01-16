JustInvest LLC Decreases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 64,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,450,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,877,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,469,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,511,000 after purchasing an additional 333,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

