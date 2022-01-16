JustInvest LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.1% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 408,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.20 and a 200 day moving average of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.32.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

