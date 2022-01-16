Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 29,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

A number of research firms have commented on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

