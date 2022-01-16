Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Trimmed by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kellogg by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $65,844,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 53.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,816,000 after acquiring an additional 654,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 570.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 529,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after acquiring an additional 450,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.55. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.89.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

