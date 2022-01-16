TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.82 Million in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 383,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ardagh Metal Packaging at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $23,961,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $18,817,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $16,431,000. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $2,277,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $1,391,000. 13.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.51.

NYSE:AMBP opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

