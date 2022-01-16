TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Globant by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Globant by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Globant by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $251.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60 and a beta of 1.45. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $188.67 and a twelve month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

