TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,058 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Element Solutions by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,451 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 553.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,594,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,559,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Element Solutions by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,717,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

ESI stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

