TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of C4 Therapeutics worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $901,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCCC opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.