TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 298 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WHR opened at $217.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $180.44 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

