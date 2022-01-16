State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,973 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JBGS opened at $29.16 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -163.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

